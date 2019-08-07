Grigor Dimitrov Outside of the Top 70 in the World Rankings For the First Time in 7 Years
Wawrinka caused the 14th loss of the Bulgarian in 2019.
Record low results for Grigor Dimitrov after another disappointment on the court.
The 34-year-old Wawrinka beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to set up his third meeting with Khachanov, the sixth seed at the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event.
The loss by Wawrinka in the Montreal Masters Tournament is No. 14 for the Bulgarian in 2019 and calls into question his participation in the next race of this rank.
A break in the rankings could cost Grigor his participation in the Masters tournament in Cincinnati, which he won 2 years ago.
