The EU Could Fine Greece with 2.5m Euros Over the Personal Data Protection Act

World » EU | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 07:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU Could Fine Greece with 2.5m Euros Over the Personal Data Protection Act

The Court of Justice of the European Union may impose a fine of around EUR 2.5 million on Greece for failing to transpose in its national law the EU 2016 data protection regulation within the specified period.

Greece and Spain are the only EU countries that have not fulfilled their commitments under this regulation. The European Commission calls on the court to impose a financial penalty on Greece of EUR 5287.5 for each day on which this regulation is not implemented in national law with effect from 7 May 2018.

A spokesman for the Greek government said it was more of an inaction. The Prime Minister has been informed of the delay and the fine, and has ordered the Ministry of Justice to take all necessary steps.

The government is expected to submit a bill on the protection of personal data of citizens in the coming days, in order to bring the legislation in line with that of the European Union.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Law, EU, greece, fine, personal data
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria