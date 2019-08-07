P!nk's Team Survived After Plane Crash
A private jet with members of the American singer P!nk's crew crashed when landing at an airport in Denmark. All people on the plane are alive, and P!nk herself was not on the plane.
The survivors are four Americans, two Australians and a Briton.
The plane came from Oslo, where P!nk sang on Monday night.
The performer's program is scheduled for a concert on Wednesday in the Danish city of Horsens.
