Bulgaria: Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Meets with EU Commissioner for Health & Food Safety

Bulgaria’s Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva will visit Brussels on August 10 to meet with EU Commissioner for Health & Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis, reports BNT. 

Minister Taneva will brief him on the measures taken by Bulgaria to contain African Swine Fever.

The two will discuss the possibility of financially compensating people who breed pigs for personal use. Currently, aid can only be granted to registered animals.

As early as mid-July, Desislava Taneva had requested funding from the European Commission for dealing with the African Swine Fever. Brussels has announced that there is a fund specifically earmarked for such cases, from which funds could be made available to our country.

