ASF: New Protests in Bulgaria Planned Because of Compulsory Culling of Pigs

Owners of domestic pigs from the region of Parvomai will stage another protest against the order for the compulsory culling of “back yard” pigs as a step against the African Swine Fever outbreaks in the country. They plan to close the traffic on Haskovo-Svilengrad-Istanbul international road, reports BNT.

Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who has already expressed support for the people, is also expected to arrive on the spot. Farmers insist on receiving adequate compensation for the culled animals.

Pigs from the village of Karadzhalovo have sent a protest letter to the Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva. According to them, the pigs in the yeards of households do not need to be slaughtered, as the village does not fall within the 20-kilometer contamination zone.

According to the mayor, the village of Karadzhalovo is more than 20 km away from the industrial pig farms in the village of Klokotnitsa, Haskovo region, Southern Bulgaria.

There are between 100 and 150 domestic pigs in the village. Apostol Apostolov has already slaughtered two pigs, each weighing 60 kg, but he categorically refuses to do so with sows and newborn pigs.

He has said he has 60 newly born pigs at the moment and is waiting for 40 more.

If farmers comply with the requirements of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, they should cull them too.

The owners of pigs are against the culling of pigs without a confirmed outbreak of ASF in the area.