Bulgaria will Receive Nearly EUR 3 Million from EU to Fight African Swine Fever
Bulgaria will receive € 2.9 million in financial assistance from the European Union to fight African Swine Fever. This became clear after a meeting between Bulgaria’s Minister of Agriculture Dessislava Taneva and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis on August 6, reports BNT.
The country also expects an emergency aid of EUR 11 million to compensate for the already eliminated outbreaks of swine fever in the industrial pig farms.
