Head of National Revenue Agency Office in Lovech has been Fired

Bulgaria: Head of National Revenue Agency Office in Lovech has been Fired

The director of NRA-Lovech Viktor Stoychev has been fired. The Revenue Agency press office said on August 6 that the dismissal was because of unauthorized access to the NRA information systems, reports BNT.

Stoychev was also a municipal councilor from the GERB group in the current term in office, from the civic quota, but left due to disagreement with the policy.

