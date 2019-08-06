Head of National Revenue Agency Office in Lovech has been Fired
The director of NRA-Lovech Viktor Stoychev has been fired. The Revenue Agency press office said on August 6 that the dismissal was because of unauthorized access to the NRA information systems, reports BNT.
Stoychev was also a municipal councilor from the GERB group in the current term in office, from the civic quota, but left due to disagreement with the policy.
