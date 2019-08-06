Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Traffic at All Checkpoints at Bulgarian-Serbian Border

The traffic at all checkpoints at Bulgarian-Serbian border is heavy at 01:30 pm, said the Border Police. The traffic of exiting trucks at the border with Romania is also heavy. At the borders with Northern Macedonia, Turkey, and Greece, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.

We have received reports of people traveling via bus carriers being stuck on the border checkpoint Kalotina (in the direction of Serbia) for as much as 10 hours in the previous days.