The August is Music Initiative Presents 5 Concerts in Stara Zagora

Bulgaria: The August is Music Initiative Presents 5 Concerts in Stara Zagora

The August is Music initiative presents 5 concerts for the interests of all target groups, Diana Atanasova, the head of the Culture Department in Stara Zagora Municipality, told Focus Radio.
"After the particularly successful concert on August 3, full of aesthetics, finesse and virtuosity, performed by Nadya Toncheva and Plovdiv musicians, Musical Memories is coming up on August 7. It will be an evening with Latino emotions and style," Diana Atanasova said, adding that tomorrow night will also include dances. A jazz concert will take place on 8 August, and a Blues Night Under The Stars on 9 August at 8:00 pm. On 10 August, the audience will see a group performing contemporary rock, Atanasova said. What is different about these music nights is that the performers are well-established musicians, she explained, adding that the initiative offers music for different tastes. 

