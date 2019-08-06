Area in Sofia District Cordoned off after Report of Suspected Artillery Shell

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 6, 2019, Tuesday // 19:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Area in Sofia District Cordoned off after Report of Suspected Artillery Shell Souce: Bulgaria on Air

The police have cordoned off an area in Lozenets, following a report of an object that resembled an artillery shell, Sofia Police Directorate told Focus News Agency.
The report was received before 8:00 AM this morning. The object was found during cleaning out of a basement. The area has been cordoned off from public access for security reasons. An investigation is underway. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria