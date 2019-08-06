Area in Sofia District Cordoned off after Report of Suspected Artillery Shell
Souce: Bulgaria on Air
The police have cordoned off an area in Lozenets, following a report of an object that resembled an artillery shell, Sofia Police Directorate told Focus News Agency.
The report was received before 8:00 AM this morning. The object was found during cleaning out of a basement. The area has been cordoned off from public access for security reasons. An investigation is underway.
