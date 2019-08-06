Marijuana Greenhouse with State-of-the-art Equipment Busted in Sofia
Sofia Police Department has busted a marijuana greenhouse with state-of-the-art equipment, the Regional Directorate reported.
The modern greenhouse was discovered during a special police operation conducted by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Sofia and the Svoge Police Department. On the premises of a former agriculture cooperative in Iskrets village, the police found an impressive greenhouse equipped with air-conditioners, air ducts, heating lamps, a computer-controlled irrigation system and other state-of-the-art equipment for cannabis growing, drying and distributing. The place, owned by a 65-year-old Sofian man, had hundreds of pots with cannabis plants, at various stages of maturity, as well as a large amount of cannabis plant ready for drying. Two men, aged 25 and 31 years from Sofia, and a 38-year-old man from Varna were found on-site and detained.
The Sofia Interior Directorate has instituted pre-trial proceedings. Following a report on the evidence collected at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the three men have been charged, one of them is remanded in custody and the other two are under house arrest.
