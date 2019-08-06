The International Bansko Jazz Festival Starts Today

For the twenty-second year in a row, the Bansko resort in Pirin Mountain, southwestern Bulgaria, has welcomed foreign and Bulgarian jazz and pop musicians and singers.

The biggest jazz festival in Bulgaria opens today with the trademarks of Bulgarian jazz - Vasil Petrov and Kamelia Todorova. British saxophonist Ray Gelato will also appear on stage of the Bansko Jazz Fest with his band The Giants.

The program of the festival, which continues until August 10, also includes groups from Italy, Hungary, Serbia and Greece, BNR reported.

Over the years more than twenty big bands have played Bansko. Besides the traditional participants from the Big Band of Bulgarian National Radio with conductor Yanko Miladinov, which usually opens the event, former guest performers include the big formations of Vili Kazasyan, Georgi Borisov, Angel Zaberski, Big Band Blagoevgrad, several orchestras from Germany and Austria. Although quite different in nature, ethno-styles also have a permanent place in the festival. The festival programme has featured almost all great Bulgarian jazz performers.

