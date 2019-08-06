The International Bansko Jazz Festival Starts Today
For the twenty-second year in a row, the Bansko resort in Pirin Mountain, southwestern Bulgaria, has welcomed foreign and Bulgarian jazz and pop musicians and singers.
The biggest jazz festival in Bulgaria opens today with the trademarks of Bulgarian jazz - Vasil Petrov and Kamelia Todorova. British saxophonist Ray Gelato will also appear on stage of the Bansko Jazz Fest with his band The Giants.
The program of the festival, which continues until August 10, also includes groups from Italy, Hungary, Serbia and Greece, BNR reported.
Over the years more than twenty big bands have played Bansko. Besides the traditional participants from the Big Band of Bulgarian National Radio with conductor Yanko Miladinov, which usually opens the event, former guest performers include the big formations of Vili Kazasyan, Georgi Borisov, Angel Zaberski, Big Band Blagoevgrad, several orchestras from Germany and Austria. Although quite different in nature, ethno-styles also have a permanent place in the festival. The festival programme has featured almost all great Bulgarian jazz performers.
For more information and the full program of the event click HERE
- » ‘’Slaveykov’’ Book Market Return DELAYED
- » Indian Version of ‘’Fear’’ Show in front of ,,Alexander Nevsky’’ Building
- » The First 24-Hour Library in Sofia Will Open on October 1
- » National Scholarship Supports Talents in Five Areas of the Arts
- » € 270 Million Have already Been Donated for the Repair of Notre Dame
- » "The Chemical Brothers" with First Concert in Bulgaria