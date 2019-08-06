Turkish Scientists Discovered Four Rare, Deadly Viruses in Turkey

A group of Turkish scientists have identified four rare viruses in Turkey that cause hemorrhagic fever and lead to death due to kidney failure, Daily Sabah reported.

A team from the Department of Biology at Bülent Esevit University, led by Professor Mehmet Ali Öktem of Dokuz Eylül University's Medical Virology Department, conducted studies on species of hantavirus that develop in rodents and small mammals in Turkey specific subspecies that can cause human diseases.

The newly identified rare viruses that can be transmitted to humans from rodents have been named after the provinces or cities in which they were found, namely: "Dobrava Hantavirus İğneada", "Dobrava Hantavirus Giresun", "Puumala Hantavirus Bartın" and "Tuula" Hantavirus Palandöken ”, BGNES reported.

"This group of deadly viruses was known in the world,"

"We are the first to share with the world the origin of this virus," Öktem noted.

Claiming that the virus is not harmful for the rodents, Öktem reports that the disease, is transmitted to humans through breathing, thus the "infection can be prevented simply by using a mask in areas where rodents can be found."

Although there is no cure for the virus, Öktem emphasizes that "if diagnosed early, the patient can be kept alive with supportive therapy until the immune system is cleared of the virus," and eventually saved.