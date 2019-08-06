What Are the Causes of the Recent Severe Car Accidents?
August has started with a series of heavy traffic accidents. "The Causes are Exclusive Complexes", Nedelcho Rachev, stated in an interview for NOVA TV "The first reason is the inability of the drivers to observe the road congestion when driving in heavy traffic. Second - inability of some drivers to drive properly.
Part of the causes are also the incorrect distance the drivers establish on the road, as well as distractions, which lead to chain reaction accidents, Commissioner Rachev explained.
Regarding the drunk drivers, commissioner Rachev explained that from the beginning of the season traffic police teams are located on different and are regularly checking-up on drivers.
