Sofia Municipality Will Give Аpproximately BGN 8 Мillion for Chimney Filters against the Dirty Air

The Metropolitan Municipality has announced an order for the supply and installation of household chimney filters that use wood and coal for heating. The estimated budget is BGN 7.92 million with VAT. The plan is to initially buy up to 1000 pieces, and subsequently, possibly more.

The auction was announced in the context of the new mechanism for measures for the segregation of areas with low emissions of harmful substances in the territory of the municipality, which was adopted by the Sofia City Council at the end of July.

This order is a continuation of a pilot project for 25 filters, for which BGN 65,000 excl. VAT were put aside.

The amount that the Sofia Municipality will order is indicative - the announcement stated that "the contracting authority is not obliged to state the delivery in estimated quantities". The municipality reserves the right to deliver more or less depending on the need.

Upon expiry of the contract, the municipality may assign the same activities in the same volume and under the same conditions for another two years, again to the selected company, the announcement stated. The means of repetition are included in the estimated value - i. It is planned to buy 2000 chimney filters for BGN 6.6 million.

The technical documentation has not yet been uploaded to the buyer's profile, but it is clear that electrostatic chimney filters have been selected.

The only criterion for evaluating the bids is the price offered by the bidders. The deadline for submission of bids is September 9th.

