British Airways Flight Was Urgently Evacuated after Smoke Filled the Cabin

The crew and all passengers on a British Airways flight from London to Valencia were urgently evacuated after smoke filled the cabin shortly before landing, the BBC reported. Three of the passengers were taken to a hospital for preventive check-ups and were later discharged.

10 minutes before he lands at Valencia Airport, the cabin of the Airbus A321, taking off from London, begаn to fill with smoke. Panic ensued, but in the end, the plane managed to land. With the help of the crew, all 175 passengers were taken out through the emergency exits.

The British airline confirmed the incident, with a laconic comment that the smoke was generated by a small fire in the cargo compartment without further details, BNT added.

BA has apologised to the 175 passengers on board the aircraft, an Airbus A321.

A statement from the airline said the flight had "experienced a technical issue" as it approached Valencia.

Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick, who was on holiday with her husband, said: "There were no communications from the crew, some of which started to wear full oxygen masks and protective fire wear.”, BBC reported.