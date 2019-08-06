July 2019 Is Officially the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

Bulgaria: July 2019 Is Officially the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

This year's July, marked by extreme heat in Europe, replaced July 2016 and is officially the hottest ever recorded month in the world. The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Programme, which analyzes temperature data from around the planet, said that July was around 0.56 °C warmer than the global average temperature between 1981-2010, CNN reported.

"While July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data it also was the warmest month recorded globally, by a very small margin," Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.

"With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future."

Globally, July 2019 was marginally warmer -- by 0.04 degrees Celsius (0.072 Fahrenheit) -- than the previous record-hot month, July 2016.

The Paris Climate Agreement enjoins nations to cap global warming at "well below" 2 C above pre-industrial level. The year 2018 was about 1C above it, AFP reported.

July, hottest month, Copernicus Climate Change Programme
