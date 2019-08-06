Bulgaria's Hydro Power Plant Sestrimo Starts Planned 16-month Maintenance

Hydropower plant (HPP) Sestrimo has shut down one of its two units for planned maintenance works which are expected to last 16 months, the Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) said, reports Renewables Now.

The 120 MW unit was shut down on July 22 and is expected to be reconnected to the grid on November 22, 2020, IBEX said in a notice on Friday.

On July 22, HPP Sestrimo completed the rehabilitation of its other 120 MW unit, which started on February 1.

Last year, the plant's operator - state-owned NEK, signed a 19.9 million euro ($22.2 million) contract with a consortium comprising Czech company CKD Blansko, Croatia's Koncar-KET and Slovenia's Rudis, envisaging rehabilitation of the Momina Klisura and Sestrimo HPPs and Belmeken pumped storage HPP.

HPP Sestrimo is part of the Belmeken – Sestrimo – Chaira hydropower complex, in southwestern Bulgaria.