Meeting of Consultative Council on Grain Held with Bulgarian Agriculture Minister

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 6, 2019, Tuesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Meeting of Consultative Council on Grain Held with Bulgarian Agriculture Minister

Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva attended a meeting of the consultative council on grain, Focus News Agency reported. The meeting took place in the building of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and lasted for about an hour. The meeting was attended by grain producers and representatives of associations related to bread production.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria