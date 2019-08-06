Meeting of Consultative Council on Grain Held with Bulgarian Agriculture Minister
Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva attended a meeting of the consultative council on grain, Focus News Agency reported. The meeting took place in the building of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and lasted for about an hour. The meeting was attended by grain producers and representatives of associations related to bread production.
