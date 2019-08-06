Bulgarian SJC Reinstated Former Head of Anti-corruption Commission as Prosecutor

The prosecutors' college in the Supreme Judicial Council on August 5 reinstated the former head of the of the Counter-Corruption and Unlawfully Acquired Assets Forfeiture Commission (CCUAAFC) Plamen Georgiev to the post of prosecutor. The reinstatement was supported by all participants in the extraordinary meeting, which lasted 3 minutes, reports BNT.

Georgiev resigned on July 31 and the Parliament accepted his resignation. The law has a provision, according to which he can return to the position he was before he was elected the head of the anti-corruption commission.

Before becoming head of CCUAAFC, he was deputy head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office. The law does not stipulate that he be reinstated to the administrative post, but only to the post of prosecutor.

If Dimitar Petrov, the administrative head of the prosecutor's office, decides, he may propose Plamen Georgiev for his deputy.