Bulgarian Anti-corrution Commission Found President Radev was not in Conflict of Interest
Bulgaria’s anti-corrution commission, Counter-corruption and Unlawfully Acquired Assets Forfeiture Commission (CCUAAFC), identified that President Rumen Radev was not in a conflict-of-interest situation and terminated the proceedings against him. The conclusion has been published on the CCUAAFC website, reports BNT.
In the alert against Radev, the claimant alleged that Radev abused his authority in his former capacity as Air Force commander in order to arrange for his future wife at the time, Dessislava Gentcheva, (currently Radeva) to have two jobs.
The claimant also said that the Air Force was paying a rent for an apratment in Sofia, where Dessislava at the time lived together with Radev.
CCUAAFC concludes that no conflict of interest and no violation was identified.
