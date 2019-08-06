Traffic on Europe Motorway in Bulgaria will be Stopped for an Hour on Wednesday and Saturday

From 23.00 to 24.00, on Wednesday and Saturday, August 7 and 10, traffic in both directions will be stopped in sections of Europe Motorway because of the installation of the electronic toll collection system, Road Infrastructure Agency said on August 5, reports BNT. 

On August 7, Wednesday, from 23h to 24h, the traffic in both directions will be stopped in the section of Europe motorway before the turn to Novi Iskar and Svoge, traveling in the direction of Sofia - Kulata. A frame will be installed on the electronic toll collection system for the use of the national road network based on the distance traveled for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes. It will be installed late in the evening in order not to impede the traffic during the day,

Traffic will temporarily be diverted through the old ring-road – II -18.

On August 10, Saturday, from 23h to 24h, the traffic will be stopped in the section of Europe motorway at the turn to Chepintsi, in the direction from Botevgrad to Kulata. The bypass route will be through the old ring-road – II -18.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and adjust speed to the traffic rules requirements.

All individuals and transport companies can receive information on the current traffic situation from the website of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) - www.api.bg, as well as at any time by contacting 0700 130 20 at the RIA.

