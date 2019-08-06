Stoltenberg: We Do Not Want NATO to be Involved in All the World's Conflicts

According to him, the Alliance's key task is to defend against attacks.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has explained the reason why the Alliance has expanded its presence since the end of the Cold War. According to Stoltenberg, it should be clear that for 40 years NATO has not acted outside its territory and its sole task has been to restrain the Soviet Union. He believes the task has been successfully completed since the Cold War ended without a single shot.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, people began to wonder if the Alliance was needed as before. The Warsaw Pact ceased to exist and the USSR fell apart. "In this situation, NATO had to either cease to exist or move beyond its borders to Europe and North America," the Secretary-General concludes. ,,NATO moved beyond this area to end the ethnic wars in the Balkans, to assist in the fight against piracy in Africa, in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, and so on.’’

"We don't want NATO to be involved in all the world's conflicts," Stoltenberg stresses. The Alliance's key task is to defend against attacks.

The Warsaw Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, GDR, Poland, Romania, USSR and Czechoslovakia was signed in 1955. Representatives of the eight countries explain the conclusion of this treaty with the need to take action in response to the creation of NATO and the inclusion of then West Germany in this bloc.

In February 1991, a decision was made to dissolve the military structures of the Warsaw Pact, and in July of the same year a protocol was signed in Prague for the complete cessation of its activities.