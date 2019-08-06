Capri Island - the Italian Treasure (GALLERY)

Bulgaria: Capri Island - the Italian Treasure (GALLERY)

See the magic of this fabulous place in the photos.

Capri Island is one of the most magical and fabulous places in Europe. With its picturesque views, rocky seashores and charming small streets, it is also known as the "Island of Love".

Capri offers its guests exquisite style and lots of beauty.

One of the main attractions is the Cave of Azure phenomenon, which is a must stop for all visitors. See the magic of this fabulous place in the following pictures.

