Capri Island - the Italian Treasure (GALLERY)
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
See the magic of this fabulous place in the photos.
Capri Island is one of the most magical and fabulous places in Europe. With its picturesque views, rocky seashores and charming small streets, it is also known as the "Island of Love".
See the magic of this fabulous place in the photos.
Capri Island is one of the most magical and fabulous places in Europe. With its picturesque views, rocky seashores and charming small streets, it is also known as the "Island of Love".
Capri offers its guests exquisite style and lots of beauty.
One of the main attractions is the Cave of Azure phenomenon, which is a must stop for all visitors. See the magic of this fabulous place in the following pictures.
- » Replica of Ancient Vessel to Sail from Bulgaria to Cyprus
- » Heathrow Strike Canceled
- » Russian Holidaymakers Stranded at Bulgaria Airports over Problems with Planes
- » Bulgarians Are in the Top Three of Turkey's Foreign Tourists
- » Wizz Air Is in the Top 10 of the Safest Airlines in the World
- » Flights From Budapest to Sofia From Next Year