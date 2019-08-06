Petar Iliev: The Price of Electricity on the Free Exchange Threatens National Security

At an extraordinary press conference, the released NEK CEO Petar Iliev warned that the price of electricity on the free exchange threatens national security.

According to him, the rules for determining the price at which electricity is traded are distorted by market players. According to him, cheap electricity is exported from Bulgaria and expensive remains for the domestic market. Bids for Belene NPP are expected to be submitted on August 19, with bids from China and Russia.

Petar Iliev, former director of NEK: In the morning, when I got up and looked at energy production and the market, I saw again that today 2 million Bulgarian levs are coming out of Bulgaria. For the past year and a half, 13 million megawatts of electricity have been exported from Bulgaria.