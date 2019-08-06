The Application Process For the Europe 2020 Program Begins on 3 September
The application deadline for the Europe 2020 Program is from September 3 to October 3, 2019, announced the Sofia Municipality.
Project proposals can only be submitted electronically on the program website www.evropa-so.bg.
All the necessary application documents, guidelines and methodology for evaluating the ranked proposals are available under the section "Apply here". There will be organized information days no later than 15 days before the deadline for receipt of proposals. They will be given the opportunity to clarify the details of the application procedure.
- » Eurobarometer: 55% of Bulgarians Believe in the EU, but Only 20% Support the Euro
- » Bulgaria Has Improved its Position in 16 of the 26 World Economic Rankings
- » Kristalina Georgieva Is in the Battle for the Head of IMF
- » The EC Will Sue Bulgaria for the Dirty Air around Galabovo
- » Bulgarian Government Approved the Nomination of Maria Gabriel as a Member of the EC
- » Bulgarian Zhivka Petkova Became Director of Strategy and Regulation Department in the EC