Indian Version of ‘’Fear’’ Show in front of ,,Alexander Nevsky’’ Building

Yesterday, capital's Alexander Nevski’’ Square was closed due to shooting a reality show. We are actually talking about the Indian version of the popular ‘’Fear’’ show.

A solid group of Bulgarians are involved in the broadcast team, who deal with the technical part and location of the production.Yesterday morning, a giant metal cage was build in the air a few meters from the Cathedral. Two cranes held the large-scale structure in the air, and below there was a mechanism to balance the weight of the entire scaffold. This cage turned out to be one of the tests that the show's participants have to deal with.

By the end of the day, the photos of the square were done.

 

