Sunny Weather Today, with Highs Between 28C and 33C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 6, 2019, Tuesday // 07:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today, with Highs Between 28C and 33C

It will be sunny today, with light clouds in the afternoon in eastern Bulgaria and in the mountains. Daytime temperatures will rise further to highs between 28C and 33C, in Sofia around 29C. 

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, with a breeze and highs between 27C and 30C. The temperature of the sea water is from 22-23C on the north coast to 27C to the south. 

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),quoted by Focus News Agency.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria