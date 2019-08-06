Sunny Weather Today, with Highs Between 28C and 33C
August 6, 2019, Tuesday
It will be sunny today, with light clouds in the afternoon in eastern Bulgaria and in the mountains. Daytime temperatures will rise further to highs between 28C and 33C, in Sofia around 29C.
It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, with a breeze and highs between 27C and 30C. The temperature of the sea water is from 22-23C on the north coast to 27C to the south.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),quoted by Focus News Agency.
