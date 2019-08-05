Bulgarian President Vetoed Changes to the Military Intelligence Act

Bulgarian President Vetoed Changes to the Military Intelligence Act

The President returned for a new discussion the Law on Amendments to the Military Intelligence Act. The Head of State does not agree with the changes that allow a civilian to head the Military Information Service as an alternative to the requirement to be a military member until now. This does not correspond to the position occupied by the service as an integral part of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, announced the press secretariat of the Head of State.

The head of the service should have the necessary expertise, expressed in specific knowledge and professional experience, to ensure that  fulfills the basic tasks, not only in obtaining intelligence but also in information needed for the defense of the country and for the protection of the national security against external threats.

There is a risk of a violation of the principles of centralized management and control of intelligence and political neutrality. The adopted law introduces inconsistency in the regulation on the management of the system of protection of national security and sets a precedent for the extension of the post for the respective military rank to continue the post.

