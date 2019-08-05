71% of Bulgarians Don't Attach so Much Importance to the Material Things

71% of Bulgarians think that we would live better if we did not attach so much importance to the material things. 11% are those who think that this will not work well, and even more so that it does not matter. Still others cannot judge, according to a Gallup International study cited by BNT.

Statistics show that the proportion of Bulgarians who think this way, exceeds the world average by as much as 10%. However, the proportion of negative responses is twice less than the global average. Compared to Bulgaria's neighbours, only Greece is outperforming us in this indicator. 60% of those surveyed around the world are not materialists, but they think it would be better for people to look for ways to enjoy life without having to constantly make calculations and think about bills. 21% don't think so, and 14% think it doesn't matter if we think about money or not. The other 5% are hesitant. However, according to the survey, people with higher education and pay tend to seek a world where money is less important.

In Europe and North America, citizens are more likely to leave the material behind, while in Asia and Africa, the answers “it will be better", albeit a majority, with a relatively smaller share. This can be explained by the fact that richer and more developed societies can afford to think more about values, leaving money behind in the background - because they do not feel so much about their lack.