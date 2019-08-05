Kristalina Georgieva Thanked the Bulgarian Government for the Support of her Nomination for IMF Chief
On Twitter, Kristalina Georgieva has thanked the Bulgarian government and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov for the support of her nomination for the position of chief of the International Monetary Fund.
The Bulgarian nominee received the support of the EU on Friday, after an intense 12-hour meeting of EU finance ministers. Traditionally, the election of a new IMF chief requires consensus of the 24-member Executive Board, in which all 189 IMF Member States are represented on a quota basis.
The highest weight is given to the votes of the United States, Japan and China, BNR reported.
