5.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Southwestern Iran
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area in southwestern Iran, according to a national seismological centre, quoted by the Associated Press.
The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Cheram in the provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, about 544 km southwest of the capital Tehran.
Light tremors were also felt around Kuwait.
There are no reports of casualties in the city with a population of more than 15,000 people, BTA reported.
The earthquake was recorded at 00.21 a.m local time at a depth of 10 kilometers below the earth's surface. A 3.5 magnitude aftershock hit 10 minutes later.
Iran, which is located on a large seismic fault, is experiencing an average of one earthquake per day, the AP reported.
