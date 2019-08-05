Surgeons Removed a 6-Kilogram Tumor from a Man's Thigh

Bulgaria: Surgeons Removed a 6-Kilogram Tumor from a Man's Thigh www.pixabay.com

A 6-kilogram tumor from the thigh of a 64-year-old patient has been removed by a team of specialists at the Military Medical Academy, according to the hospital.

The rare and complicated operation, which lasted for 3 hours, was successfully performed thanks to the good work between the specialists in orthopedics, vascular surgery and radiology at the Military Medical Academy.

"The patient is in stable condition, recovering in the clinic," said Prof. Dr. Nedelcho Tsachev, Head of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology and Reconstructive Surgery.

The surgery was performed by the orthopedics lieutenant colonel Dr. Dimitar Angelov and Dr. Nikola Hariskov in a team with Dr. Nikola Kolev from the Vascular Surgery Clinic.

"Because the tumor was extremely rich in blood supply, pre-operative angiography and embolization of several arterial vessels, performed by fellow radiologist Dr. Miroslav Lilov, was required," Prof. Tsachev explained.

The pathology is very rare. In the last 10 years the patient has been operated twice in hospitals in the country, but again has recurrence. “A 50 cm and 6 kg diameter formation is extremely striking for our specialty. If there is no integration between orthopedists and vascular surgeons, as well as good angiographic diagnosis, such a tumor cannot be successfully removed, ”the specialist added.

