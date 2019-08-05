Grigor Dimitrov Climbed Three Positions in the World Rankings

Sports | August 5, 2019, Monday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Climbed Three Positions in the World Rankings www.pixabay.com

Grigor Dimitrov climbed three positions in the world rankings and ranked 54th this week.

Novak Djokovic remains in the leaderboard, followed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

There are several changes to the Top 10. The 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the semifinals in Washington, is climbing to a career-high fifth place. Sixth is Kei Nishikori, and seventh is Alexander Zverev, who fell down with two places. Kevin Anderson replaced Fabio Fognini from the tenth place.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, world rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria