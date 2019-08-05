Grigor Dimitrov climbed three positions in the world rankings and ranked 54th this week.

Novak Djokovic remains in the leaderboard, followed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

There are several changes to the Top 10. The 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the semifinals in Washington, is climbing to a career-high fifth place. Sixth is Kei Nishikori, and seventh is Alexander Zverev, who fell down with two places. Kevin Anderson replaced Fabio Fognini from the tenth place.