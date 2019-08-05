A Train and a Truck Collided near Lovech

А passenger train locomotive derailed between Levski and Troyan because of the incorrect passage of a truck through a railway crossing, National Rail Infrastructure Company reported. The incident occurred around 10:00 am.

The truck driver is injured.

The passengers will be transported by bus. The movement of trains in the area is disturbed,  BNR informs.

