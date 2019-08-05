A Train and a Truck Collided near Lovech
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
А passenger train locomotive derailed between Levski and Troyan because of the incorrect passage of a truck through a railway crossing, National Rail Infrastructure Company reported. The incident occurred around 10:00 am.
The truck driver is injured.
The passengers will be transported by bus. The movement of trains in the area is disturbed, BNR informs.
- » A Bomb, Probably from World War II, Exploded in Poland. Two Men Were Killed
- » Some Residents of Southeastern Bulgarian City of Karnobat were Evacuated after Gas Leaks
- » Belgian Woman Survived Six Days in a Crushed Car after a Road Incident
- » Severe Storm Caused Damage in Kardzhali
- » 22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino
- » Bulgarian Citizens Have Been Injured in a Car Accident in Turkey