How Much Does the Food Cost this Summer?

The index of market prices, which reflects the prices of wholesale food, didnt change this week and remained at the level of 1,431 points, reports the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets. After the index dropped to 1,331 points in early July, it rose by 7.5 percent in four weeks. The base level of the index - 1,000 has been since 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes increased by 0.9 percent this week, to BGN 2.20 per kilogram, and the price of greenhouse cucumbers is down with 7.5 percent, to BGN 2.22 per kilogram. The potatoes fell by 4.6 percent and are being sold at 0.62 BGN per kilogram.

Carrots are traded at 0.82 BGN per kilogram. The cabbage goes up by 2.0 percent to BGN 0.50 per kilogram. Zucchini’s price decreased by 2.8 percent to BGN 0.70 per kilogram. The price of green peppers drops by 10.2 percent to 1.30 BGN / kg.

Apples are up by 4.1 percent this week to 1.02 BGN / kg. Lemons are sold for 2.73 BGN per kilogram. Apricots increased by 4.2 percent to BGN 1.48 per kilogram. The price of peaches rises by 4 percent to BGN 1.31 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese can be bought for 6.14 BGN / kg; Vitosha cheese is purchased for 10.42 BGN / kg. The oil goes up by one percent and sells for BGN 2.00 per litre.

The minced meat can be bought for BGN 5.20 per kilogram.

A packet of 125 grams of butter goes up by 0.4 percent and is sold for 2.25 BGN.

Chicken meat prices rise by 1.5 percent and are sold for BGN 4.02 per kilogram wholesale.

The sugar is traded at 1.27 BGN / kg, while the flour, type "500", goes up by 5.3% and is sold for 1.03 BGN per kilogram. The price of rice rises by 1.6 percent to BGN 1.95 per kilogram. The eggs are sold at BGN 0.18 per piece.