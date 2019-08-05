Egypt Is Restoring Tutankhamun's Gold Coffin for the First Time
Egypt announced that the restoration of the gilded gold-plated coffin of the famous Pharaoh Tutankhamun had begun for the first time. This is happening ahead of the expected opening of a new museum next year, the BTA quoted the Associated Press as saying.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany announced that the restoration will take at least eight months since the casket has never been restored since the ancient king's tomb was discovered in 1922.
"We are showing you a unique historical artifact, not just for Egypt but for the world," Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told a press conference at the new Grand Egyptian Museum.
The minister said the process to restore the outermost gilded wooden coffin will take the longest because "the state of conservation is very fragile, as it was never restored.”, DW reported.
Tutankhamun lived 3000 years ago. He ascended the throne at 9 years of age and reigned until his death at 18 or 19 years of age.
