A Bomb, Probably from World War II, Exploded in Poland. Two Men Were Killed

Society » INCIDENTS | August 5, 2019, Monday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Bomb, Probably from World War II, Exploded in Poland. Two Men Were Killed www.pixabay.com

Тwo men have died in Poland in a bomb explosion, likely from World War II, DPA reported.

The two men, aged 29 and 35, brought the bomb to a garage where it exploded. The incident took place in the village of Chernovo near the town of Ostroleka. Police and army bomb-disposal experts approached the scene and discovered even more dangerous military equipment.

A security cordon of 500 metres has been set up around the garage, The Mercury reported.

According to media reports, one of the two victims was a World War II ammunition collector. Heavy fighting was took place in the region during the two world wars as well as during the the Polish-Soviet War.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, Poland, World War II
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria