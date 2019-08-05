A Bomb, Probably from World War II, Exploded in Poland. Two Men Were Killed

Тwo men have died in Poland in a bomb explosion, likely from World War II, DPA reported.

The two men, aged 29 and 35, brought the bomb to a garage where it exploded. The incident took place in the village of Chernovo near the town of Ostroleka. Police and army bomb-disposal experts approached the scene and discovered even more dangerous military equipment.

A security cordon of 500 metres has been set up around the garage, The Mercury reported.

According to media reports, one of the two victims was a World War II ammunition collector. Heavy fighting was took place in the region during the two world wars as well as during the the Polish-Soviet War.