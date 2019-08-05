Facebook Is About to Change the Names of Instagram and WhatsApp

Bulgaria: Facebook Is About to Change the Names of Instagram and WhatsApp

The most influential social network in the world -Facebook, will change the names of Instagram and WhatsApp. This was announced by Burt Thompson, a spokesman for the platform, Focus writes, citing The Wall Street Journal.

"We think that if these apps are ours, this should be a good idea," he said. According to him, the name of the two applications will be changed everywhere, including on Google Play and the Apple store. However, the smartphone's home screen will retain the current application images.

"We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook,” a spokesperson told The Information.

The new branding of the apps will be "Instagram from Facebook," and "WhatsApp from Facebook."

Mark Zuckerberg's company bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

