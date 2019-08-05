By the End of the Year the Price of the Pork in Bulgaria Will be with about 50% Higher than It Was at the Beginning of 2019

“By New Year's Eve the price of the pork in Bulgaria will be with about 50% higher than it was at the beginning of 2019. Its average price will be BGN 7.50.” 'This is what Cyril Vatev, an expert of the Association of Meat Processors in Bulgaria told bTV.

''The price has already increased by about 40% since the beginning of the year so far, not only in Bulgaria, but across Europe, but the situation with the African swine fever will contribute to another appreciation, '' he said. According to him, there is also a slight outflow of pork consumption lately, within about 5%. According to him, the pork deficit is unlikely to be reached, rather the problem is that the whole industry will suffer and the losses will amount billions.

''Flies and mosquitoes can also carry the African swine fever infection, '' said microbiologist Prof. Hristo Naidenski.

“There have been such experiments with infected flies and it has been scientifically proven that this pathway of spreading the disease is on par with the spread through wild pigs, food waste, etc. African swine fever is a very serious disease with high mortality. Even if the animal survives , it still carries the virus, '' Naidenski added.

According to him, Bulgaria will have problems with the African swine fever at least for another 5-6, regardless of whether we will be able to suppress the current peak of the disease.