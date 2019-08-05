The Launch of Third Metro Line in Sofia is Postponed to February 2020

The launch of the third line of the Sofia subway is postponed to February 2020. So far, the first metro trains in the section from Krasno Selo to Patriarch Evtimii were expected to start in September. The delay is due to the duration of the train tests and the overall automatics, explained to BNR the director of Metropolitan Sofia Stoyan Bratoev. "This is a new generation of control systems. So far, we have done the tests of the previous sections for 3 months. The minimum deadline, at the request of Siemens, was 8 months, but they agreed to reduce it to 6 months.

And we are currently working within this six-month period. Tests have already started in the section "Bulgaria" Blvd. - Krasno Selo, and from the "Bulgaria" Blvd. to "Graf Ignatiev" Str. Mr. Bratoev specified that the tests conducted in the section "Bulgaria" Blvd. to Krasno Selo are in an advanced phase and are expected to be completed by the end of October. However, the subway in this section will be launched along with the rest of the third subway.