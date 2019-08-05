Mild Earthquake in the Area of Sofia

A weak earthquake was registered in the Sofia area. This is according to the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), FOCUS News Agency reported.

The earthquake was registered in eastern Sofia with a magnitude of 2.5 Richter and a depth of about 16 km. The quake was felt at 17.11 in the districts of Poduyane, Levski and the village of Pancharevo.

It is not felt in the surrounding area. There are no data on damage and casualties.