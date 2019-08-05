Mild Earthquake in the Area of Sofia
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 5, 2019, Monday // 08:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A weak earthquake was registered in the Sofia area. This is according to the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), FOCUS News Agency reported.
The earthquake was registered in eastern Sofia with a magnitude of 2.5 Richter and a depth of about 16 km. The quake was felt at 17.11 in the districts of Poduyane, Levski and the village of Pancharevo.
It is not felt in the surrounding area. There are no data on damage and casualties.
- » Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 26C and 31C
- » Biologists Have Discovered 11 New Species of Rain Frogs in the Andes
- » The Storms are Over, there will be More Sun in Bulgaria on Sunday
- » Weekend Weather Forecast
- » Sunny Today, Highs Between 30C and 35C
- » A Weak Earthquake Was Registered in Pazardzhik