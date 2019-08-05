Shooter's Sister, Who Organized the Shooting in Dayton, is Among the Victims

The shooter's sister, who organized the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was among the victims, a spokesman for local police said during a news conference.

"The second victim is Megan Betts, a white woman, 22 years old," said a police spokeswoman, reading the list of victims.

Earlier in the day, CBS reported that Ohio police had identified the shooter - Connor Betts, 24, of Ohio was identified as the deceased gunman by authorities during a Sunday afternoon press conference. Betts killed his sister, 22-year-old Megan, and eight other people, officials added. At least 26 other people were injured.

The shooting happened in Dayton, Oregon hours after the mass shooting in El Paso. There, as a result, ten people were killed, including the shooter, and another 27 were injured. Police said they neutralized the shooter in less than a minute.