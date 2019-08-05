Shooter's Sister, Who Organized the Shooting in Dayton, is Among the Victims

World | August 5, 2019, Monday // 08:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Shooter's Sister, Who Organized the Shooting in Dayton, is Among the Victims

The shooter's sister, who organized the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was among the victims, a spokesman for local police said during a news conference.

 

"The second victim is Megan Betts, a white woman, 22 years old," said a police spokeswoman, reading the list of victims.

Earlier in the day, CBS reported that Ohio police had identified the shooter - Connor Betts, 24, of Ohio was identified as the deceased gunman by authorities during a Sunday afternoon press conference. Betts killed his sister, 22-year-old Megan, and eight other people, officials added. At least 26 other people were injured.

The shooting happened in Dayton, Oregon hours after the mass shooting in El Paso. There, as a result, ten people were killed, including the shooter, and another 27 were injured. Police said they neutralized the shooter in less than a minute.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: USA, dayton, police, shooter, Oregon, El Paso
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria