British PM Johnson Announced an Increase in Healthcare, Spending by 1.8 billion Pounds

World » EU | August 5, 2019, Monday // 08:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: British PM Johnson Announced an Increase in Healthcare, Spending by 1.8 billion Pounds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an increase in healthcare spending by 1.8 billion pounds ($ 2.2 billion) today, trying to keep his promise for Brexit as he prepares to leave the EU, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Johnson was a leading figure in the Brexit campaign before the 2016 referendum. There was a promise that Britain could invest £ 350m a week in its national health system if the country leaves the EU. His critics have long called the promise fantastic, but his decision to fund infrastructure improvements and upgrades is intended to show people what the prime minister thinks of the benefits of Brexit.

The announced spending on health, education and the interior also feeds into expectations for early elections, notes Reuters. Team members told him that it would not happen before October 31, when, according to Johnson's promises, Britain would leave the EU with or without a signed agreement.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, London, UK, healthcare, Boris Johnson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria