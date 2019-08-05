British PM Johnson Announced an Increase in Healthcare, Spending by 1.8 billion Pounds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an increase in healthcare spending by 1.8 billion pounds ($ 2.2 billion) today, trying to keep his promise for Brexit as he prepares to leave the EU, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.



Johnson was a leading figure in the Brexit campaign before the 2016 referendum. There was a promise that Britain could invest £ 350m a week in its national health system if the country leaves the EU. His critics have long called the promise fantastic, but his decision to fund infrastructure improvements and upgrades is intended to show people what the prime minister thinks of the benefits of Brexit.



The announced spending on health, education and the interior also feeds into expectations for early elections, notes Reuters. Team members told him that it would not happen before October 31, when, according to Johnson's promises, Britain would leave the EU with or without a signed agreement.