Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 26C and 31C

It will be mostly sunny today with some increase in cloud cover at times. A light northwest wind will blow, in east Bulgaria, it will be mostly from the north. Maximum temperatures in most areas between 26C and 31C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for August - it will stay almost unchanged during the day.

The Black Sea will be sunny, with light to moderate north-northwest, in the afternoon east, wind. Maximum air temperatures: 26-27C, sea water temperature is 26-27C, north of Kaliakra – 22C. 

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

 

