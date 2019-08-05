MFA: No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens in Dayton Shooting
From there, they also inform that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Chicago is in constant contact with local authorities.
There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The report said nine people were killed in the Dayton shooting and 26 others were injured.
Our foreign ministry assures us that our compatriots can contact our Consulate General in Chicago if they need assistance.
