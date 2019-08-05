The Romanian Foreign Ministry Expressed Disappointment After Borissov Words
Romania's foreign ministry responds to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's statement that Romanian tourists have imported swine fever into Bulgaria. The words are from the Prime Minister's meeting with mayors in Pazardzhik on Friday.
In a widespread tweet, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said Romania is disappointed with the words of the Bulgarian Prime Minister. It reminds that Romanian tourists in Bulgaria contribute significantly to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product in Bulgaria.
