Biologists Have Discovered 11 New Species of Rain Frogs in the Andes

They are all on the verge of extinction

Papal Catholic University biologists have discovered 11 species of amphibians in the Ecuadorian Andes that were previously unknown to science, according to UPI and BTA. They all belong to the rain frog family and are on the verge of extinction.

The participants of the expedition came to the conclusion that their population lives in a very limited area of ​​2500 square kilometers, but even this small area is gradually shrinking due to agriculture, livestock breeding and mining.

Among the eleven species described is a multicolored rain frog. The color of the specimens varies from bright yellow to dark brown.

Some of the frogs are named either in honor of individuals with significant contributions to science or in places where they were discovered.