Heathrow Strike Canceled

There will be no canceled flights.

Officials at London's biggest Heathrow Airport canceled a strike scheduled for Monday, continuing talks with management. This was stated by the Organization of ,,Unite the Union’’, which represents the interests of airport workers, RIA Novosti and BGNES reported.

"Tomorrow's strike of Unite members working at Heathrow Airport, scheduled for 00.01h , has been halted to continue tomorrow's negotiations with ACAS (State Arbitration Service).’’

Meanwhile, Tuesday's protest action plans remain in place.

Heathrow's staff protests that the work of employees performing the same activity is paid differently. For a long time, unions have demanded higher salaries and equalization, but the administration has refused to do so.

Some time ago, the unions were able to fight for a significant increase in the salaries of airport managers. Heathrow chief John Holland-Kay's salary, in particular, has grown 103% over the past year and is currently worth £ 4.2 million a year.

Earlier, the airport announced the cancellation of 177 flights on Monday, and also warned passengers about the possible cancellation of flights on Monday and Tuesday.