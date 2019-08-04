Bottle of 19th Century Whiskey was Auctioned for € 23,000

World | August 4, 2019, Sunday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bottle of 19th Century Whiskey was Auctioned for € 23,000

A rare bottle of Irish whiskey produced at the end of the 19th century by local company Cassidy & Co was auctioned for € 23,000, TASS news agency reported.

The amount is well in excess of the preliminary estimate, which was between € 5,000 and € 10,000, according to Victor Mee Action, the organizers of the auction held in Caven.

The handmade and unopened bottle is one of only two known in its kind. The other one is at the Whiskey Museum in Dublin

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria