Bottle of 19th Century Whiskey was Auctioned for € 23,000

A rare bottle of Irish whiskey produced at the end of the 19th century by local company Cassidy & Co was auctioned for € 23,000, TASS news agency reported.

The amount is well in excess of the preliminary estimate, which was between € 5,000 and € 10,000, according to Victor Mee Action, the organizers of the auction held in Caven.

The handmade and unopened bottle is one of only two known in its kind. The other one is at the Whiskey Museum in Dublin